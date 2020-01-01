Potter: Brighton counting on Bissouma after man-of-the-match display against Wolves

The Malian midfielder produced a man-of-the-match performance as the Seagulls settled for a crucial away point at Molineux on Saturday

and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has described Yves Bissouma's display against Wolverhampton Wanderers as the best he has seen from him.

Bissouma was on parade for the full duration - his 13th league appearance - as Brighton held to a goalless draw in Saturday's Premier League fixture.

During the encounter, the 23-year-old completed the most tackles (7) on the pitch and the most dribbles (4) recorded by a Brighton player.

More teams

His performance did not come as a surprise to Potter who praised his level of training, but he is demanding more from the ex- player as Brighton chase their first league win since December.

“Yves has had to be patient this season, but I thought his performance at was good and I thought Wolves was the best performance I’ve seen from him," Potter told the club website.

"He has trained really well and physically he is in a good place - against Wolves he won a lot of possession back, he has shown good discipline and quality on the ball.

“He makes good decisions, and he has the ability that top players have, in that he has got the power and athleticism to be able to use the ball well, so then it’s down to the tactical understanding of how we want him to play, and he’s now good at that too.

Article continues below

“I think he can get even better and I’m looking forward to him making a big impact in the remainder of the season.”

Brighton and Hove Albion are on a nine-game winless streak in the Premier League, with their last win dating back to December 28 against Bournemouth.

They are 15th in the league table, and they welcome to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.