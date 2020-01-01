Portugal star Ronaldo becomes second player to ever reach 100 international goals

The 35 year-old is only the second men's player to reach 100 goals for his country after Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for Iran

star Cristiano Ronaldo has become just the second player to ever reach 100 international goals.

Ronaldo reached the milestone just before half-time of Tuesday's Nations League match against , slamming home a free-kick from outside the box to score the game's first goal.

The 35 year-old is only the second men's player to reach 100 goals for his country after Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for .

More teams

More to follow...