POLL: Who should Gareth Southgate pick in attack for England vs Czech Republic?

Southgate's team selection has come under the scanner after England scored just one goal in their two matches so far...

England have not had the best of starts to their Euro 2020 campaign, labouring to a 1-0 win over Croatia in their opening game before being held to a goalless draw by Scotland last Saturday.

Having scored just one goal in two games, Gareth Southgate's side have looked a bit tedious in attack.

The manager's team selection has also come under fire, with the preferred front three of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling unimpressive so far. Kane, who is coming off a fantastic Premier League season individually where he scored 23 goals and registered 14 assists, looks tired and has not managed a single shot on target in two matches.

Sterling, despite scoring England's winner against Croatia, has not looked threatening either. His Manchester City teammate Foden, with huge weight of expectation on his young shoulders, has looked good in patches but is yet to make any meaningful contribution.

With outstanding forwards like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and even Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin sitting on the bench, the pressure has mounted on Southgate. There have been multiple calls from all quarters for Southgate to change his attacking line-up.

England have sealed qualification to the Round of 16 but if they are to win the group, they will need to beat Czech Republic. However, they could potentially also drop down to third spot and face a tougher opponent if they are beaten by Czech Republic.

As a key game approaches on Tuesday, which forward do you think should definitely play against Czech Republic? Vote and let us know.

The three strikers with most votes will be our fans' choice England attack!