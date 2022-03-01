Thomas Tuchel called for questions to "stop'" during his latest press conference after being asked if Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich can affect the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Tuchel, who is in the process of picking his players up following Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool, faced the media on Tuesday ahead of their next game against Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The German was predominantly quizzed on matters outside of football, though, and appeared exasperated when the topic of Abramovich handing over control of the club to trustees amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine repeatedly cropped up.

What's been said?

Tuchel had already addressed the matter before the Blues' date at Wembley on Sunday, and reiterated his stance when asked about the "big things going on" behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

"Same thoughts as the day of the final, I think that for me as a coach and in charge of the first team that decision does not change too much the daily business," he said.

"Because I'm in the daily exchange with Petr Cech and very regular exchange with Marina, about how to improve the first team. And this will not stop because they stay in charge. So on a daily basis it will not change too much for me."

He was then pressed on whether the club ownership is a problem in the current international situation, to which he replied: "I have to say that's a bit too much for me to answer. I'm not aware of any details, and I'm not aware of the whole situation. We all agree there are situations much, much more important than football, this will never change.

"And situations like war are of course so much more important. But the role from Mr Abramovich is not on me to comment, because I simply don't know enough about it."

Tuchel wants questions to stop

The journalists present didn't stop there as they went on to reference the reports that Abramovich has been asked to help broker peace talks in Ukraine due to his status as one of the richest people in Russia.

Article continues below

Questioned on whether the billionaire businessman can affect the conflict, Tuchel responded: "Listen, listen, listen – you have to stop. I am not a politician. You have to stop, honestly. I can only repeat it. And I even feel bad to repeat it because I never experienced war.

"So even to talk about it I feel bad because I am very privileged. I sit here in peace and I do the best I can, but you have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers for you."

Further reading