Polish Ekstraklasa set to welcome back fans in June after league returns from coronavirus pandemic

The national top flight will become one of the first divisions in Europe to resume play when matches take place this weekend

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has confirmed that the Ekstraklasa will welcome back fans into stadiums for games - at a limit of 25 per cent capacity - from June 19.

The Polish top flight is set to return this weekend after going on hiatus in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though matches will initially be played behind closed doors, Morawiecki announced at a press conference on Friday that supporters will be allowed to return in a limited capacity next month.

“We all need football and sport. This is the important element of our return to the new normality. That’s why we give the opportunity to football fans to participate in the events at the stadiums, of course only after securing adequate safety measures. The specific rules will be announced soon," Morawiecki said.

More teams

The amount of fans allowed in stadiums will vary depending on the size of the grounds, though a limit of 25% will be enforced.

“We are very pleased that the hard work of plenty of people in previous weeks was rewarded and we can restart the league today. All the players were tested for Covid-19 and their results were negative," Ekstraklasa president Marcin Animucki added.

"We are well prepared for the return. The people that will come to the stadiums will be secure. It will be an excellent time for the promotion of Polish football in Europe."

Animucki has previously said that as one of the first European leagues to return after the coronavirus break, the Ekstraklasa will be targeting new fans all across the world.

Article continues below

“All we need now is live matches from the stadiums,” Animucki told the AP earlier this month. “In the other international territories we are ready to provide two matches per weekend to TV broadcasters."

The Polish top flight will soon be joined by several other league across Europe in restarting, with the in having resumed play earlier this month.

On Thursday, the Premier League announced that it would return on June 17, with a full fixture list to then be played on the weekend of June 19 to 21. Later on Thursday, Serie A confirmed that it would return on June 20, with 's La Liga currently targeting June 11 as the its date of resumption.