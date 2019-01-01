'Pogba would be an interesting signing' - Real Madrid move for Hazard also has Lucas Vazquez support

A man who could see his place come under threat if big-money signings are made says Manchester United and Chelsea stars would be welcome in Spain

Paul Pogba “would be an interesting signing” for , says Lucas Vazquez, while Eden Hazard is considered to fit the “best players” mould that Los Blancos are after.

On the back of a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, Zinedine Zidane is expected to be given a transfer war chest with which to reshape his squad.

Big-money raids on the Premier League are already being mooted, with star turns at Manchester United and Chelsea said to be in the Blancos’ sights.

Vazquez can understand why such speculation is being sparked and would be supportive of such moves despite his own position potentially coming under threat from new recruits.

The international told Radio Gaceta of the mounting transfer talk at the Santiago Bernabeu: "Every year there is talk whether this player is coming or another, it is normal.

"The best players have to come to Madrid and Hazard is one of them.

"I think that Pogba would be an interesting signing."

Were Madrid to bring in a number of additions, then departures would also need to be agreed.

Vazquez has no intention of heading for the exits, but a Real academy graduate concedes that he may see that decision taken out of his hands.

He added on his own future: "We will see. Nobody knows. We will have to see. For sure I want to stay at Real Madrid. I have a contract until 2021."

While hoping to stick around in the Spanish capital, Vazquez admits that the current campaign has been a forgettable one for Real.

The intention is to bounce back next season with a new-look squad, as collective standards have been allowed to dip in and the .

"It has been a tough season. Perhaps in decisive moments we were not as lucky as in other seasons," said the 27-year-old.

Real are set to be back in domestic action on Monday when they take in a trip to .