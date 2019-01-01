Pogba won't be a loss to Man Utd if he's sold - Scholes

Paul Pogba will not be a big loss to should he leave, according to club great Paul Scholes.

Pogba announced at the end of the 2018-19 season that he wanted to depart Old Trafford, with president Florentino Perez recently confirming he tried to sign the midfielder.

But a move failed to materialise and Pogba started the new Premier League campaign at United, though he is currently injured.

Scholes suggested the club may have asked Pogba to give them another year, similar to before Cristiano Ronaldo was allowed to join Madrid in 2009.

"I think it's quite clear he wants to move on," said Scholes, a 13-time Premier League winner during his career-long association with United.

"He wanted to go to Real Madrid, for whatever reason it didn't happen.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the same offer had been made like with Cristiano when he was at United.

"If they've asked him to stay for a year we'll see what happens, but I don't think he'll be a big loss to United.

"I don't think his form has been great anyway, over the two or three years he's been there. I'm sure there are more players who can do just as good a job."

United play their opening match against Astana on Thursday.

Pogba is expected to be sidelined by an ankle injury that caused him to miss international duty with World Cup winners France.

Talk emerged last week of the possibility of Real dangling international Toni Kroos as a possible makeweight in any deal for Pogba.

The ex- star has won three titles since his move from the champions in 2014, but Real are rumoured to be open to the idea of him moving on if it would grease the gears of a move for Pogba.