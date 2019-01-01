'Pogba will play wherever we need him' - Solskjaer

Manchester United face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday needing a win to keep up the pressure on the top four

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Paul Pogba that he cannot play wherever he pleases as look to haul themselves over the line for qualification.

The World Cup-Winner has been deployed in a number of positions since Solskjaer took over at United in December, with waning effectiveness after a hot start in the Norwegian.

The squad's form has dipped as well since Solskjaer was appointed on a permanent basis, losing five of their last seven games including both legs of their Champions League quarter-final to .

Four points separate third and sixth in the Premier League, with United likely to need favours from elsewhere in the league if they are to leapfrog those above them and nab a place in the top four.

Even prior to Solskjaer's appointment, there has been debate over where Pogba slots in best in the midfield and the manager's response is a simple one – the France star will play wherever he is required.

“Everyone has got an opinion on Paul,” said Solskjaer. “And of course, together with Paul, we have sat down and discussed his positioning.

“We know he can play as a ten or a six, we know he can play in probably his preferred position as one of the three in midfield — high, like he did for us at the beginning, like he has done with .

“With France he has played as one of the two sitters, or one of the two central midfielders with N'Golo Kante.

“So that is the great thing with Paul. He can do both and what we have to do with all the players is adjust to the games, what that game needs.”

Solskjaer admitted adjustments from opposition may be part of what has slowed Pogba down in recent weeks.

And the manager says they will take that into consideration as they look to deploy Pogba in the optimal position each match.

“Some games have needed Paul to drop back, sometimes it has needed him high up the field,” said the manager.

“You can see teams now thinking more about what Paul’s position is and trying to stop him in that position. He is no different to others in that we tweak his position a little bit for the team’s benefit.”

United face at Goodison Park on Sunday, knowing that anything less that a win will badly compromise their chances of finishing in the top four.

Fourth-place play at the Emirates later in the day, and it could be out of Solskjaer’s team’s hands to finish the weekend in the Champions League places.