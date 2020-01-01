‘Pogba could be a better player if he watched Souness’ – Man Utd star offered advice by Liverpool legend Fowler

The Red Devils midfielder has come in for plenty of criticism from the outspoken Scot, but has been told to use it positively rather than react

Paul Pogba may find that he becomes a better player for finding out who Graeme Souness is, says legend Robbie Fowler, with the midfielder urged to respond positively to the criticism that has come his way, rather than bite back at it.

The international has found himself caught up in a war of words with the outspoken Scot.

Ex-Liverpool captain Souness has made no secret of the fact that he considers Pogba to have performed well below his best since securing an £89 million ($111m) return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016. He is far from the only one to have made that suggestion, but has taken to singling out a World Cup winner on a regular basis.

Pogba has not taken the bait for the most part, but recently claimed to have been unaware of who Souness was when he arrived in England.

Fowler believes the 27-year-old should be making a point of checking out what a man with an enviable medal collection was capable of at the peak of his powers, with it possible that his own game will benefit if actions start speaking louder than words.

The ex-Liverpool striker told The Mirror: “Graeme Souness is one of the greatest midfielders ever to play football. He also happens to have been a pretty decent manager and is now a hugely respected television pundit.

“He isn’t afraid to say what he really thinks when asked to give an opinion on anything and everything he sees through eyes that have witnessed pretty much all in the game over the past six decades.So if anyone is qualified to talk about Paul Pogba and what the Frenchman needs to do to become a better player, then it’s Souey.

“My advice to Paul would be to listen to what he’s got to say and then ask yourself if he’s got a point. You might just end up becoming better for it.

“I was disappointed to hear the Manchester United midfielder slap down my former Liverpool boss by saying he doesn’t even know who the outspoken Scottish guy in the studio is. If he doesn’t then perhaps he should do a bit of background. He’d discover that this is a man who won five league titles and three European Cups with Liverpool.”

Fowler added: “Souey has walked the walk. Now he’s talking the talk.

“I know how it feels to be criticised in the media. It isn’t supposed to be personal, but it’s a rotten experience when someone is calling you out in front of millions of people. Like it or not, it comes with the territory of the game. I can assure Pogba that when Graeme is assessing his performances in the TV studio he will be doing it through cold, calculating eyes.

“He will see a player who is hugely talented, a player who has lifted football’s ultimate prize, but, ultimately, a footballer who hasn’t been fulfilling his potential when wearing a United shirt. And that will frustrate the hell out of Graeme Souness.

“What is encouraging is that Pogba is obviously aware from his comments that he has something to prove. Hopefully, when we return to some kind of normality, he will show us all what he can do.”