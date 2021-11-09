Injured Pogba withdraws from France squad after limping out of training
Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers with Kazakhstan and Finland after hobbling out of training on Monday.
The reigning world champions are preparing for their final two qualifiers as they seek to seal their place at Qatar 2022.
And while Les Bleus are one step away from qualification, they will be without a talismanic presence during the latest international break.
What happened?
As revealed by Goal correspondent Marc Mechenoua, Pogba was unable to complete Monday's session after linking up with the rest of his France team-mates.
The United star pulled up during a drill with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, and limped towards the sidelines in visible discomfort.
Coach Didier Deschamps, who helped Pogba off the field, has now been forced to tinker with his plans and has called up Roma star Jordan Veretout as cover in midfield.
The bigger picture
Pogba's injury setback comes at a time in which his performances for United have come under renewed scrutiny.
After earning a red card during the club's 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool, he was suspended for their latest fixture - a 2-0 derby defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester City.
The midfielder has at least found international football more rewarding, playing in both the semi-final and final stages as France lifted the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.