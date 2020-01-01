Pogba outlines Man Utd’s two goals as he tips for more to come from Greenwood

The French star got his name on the scoresheet and revealed the Red Devils are determined to claim two pieces of silverware this season

Paul Pogba said 's two goals this season are to win both the and as their good run of form continued on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side proved too strong for as they claimed a 3-0 win with Pogba scoring the game's final goal after Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood had given them a first-half lead.

The Red Devils are now the first team in Premier League history to win four straight games by three or more goals as they find their stride late in the season.

More teams

While currently fifth in the league and simply hoping to secure a top-four spot, United are intent on ending their season with not one, but two pieces of silverware.

"I have been injured for a very long time, I focused on myself to get back," Pogba told Sky Sports post-game.

"This year we have two goals, to win the Europa League and the FA Cup, so we focus on that.

"We are really pleased with ourselves because we know we have to carry on. We talk before the game, in training, Manchester is a big club and we want to keep the level up always. The performances of the past few weeks are Manchester United.



"We have to keep working, there is a lot to do."

Greenwood's strong form in front of goal continued against Villa with the 18-year-old firing home his 18th goal of the season in all competitions to join Wayne Rooney in the record books.

Though the teenager has shown plenty of quality in the final third, Pogba stressed there's even more to come from him as the Frenchman looks to unleash his full potential.

Article continues below

"I enjoy to see them play, this kid in training and in the game and will keep pushing him to reach the top," Pogba said of Greenwood.

"He has so much to do again, he can do even more than what he is doing, he is a talent."

Manchester United will look to keep their good form going on Monday when they host , with Solskjaer's side now just one point shy of fourth-place .