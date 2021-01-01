'We will come back stronger' - Pogba makes Manchester United vow after Europa League final defeat

After falling to Villarreal on penalties in Gdansk, the Red Devils have now gone four straight seasons without a trophy

Paul Pogba has vowed Manchester United will come back stronger after their disappointing Europa League final defeat to Villarreal on Wednesday.

United were favourites to defeat their Liga opposition in Poland, but fell on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The result meant that the Red Devils have finished without a trophy for the fourth consecutive season.

What was said?

"I needed some days to reflect after the match," Pogba said in a post on Twitter. "Of course, very upset not to win the final but we’re a team that will look forward with our heads held high. Thank you to all of the fans for the support. We will come back stronger."

United's trophy drought continues

United have not won a trophy since the 2016-17 Europa League, which they clinched by defeating Ajax in the final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men competed in five different competitions in 2020-21, but fell short in all of them. A Champions League group-stage exit dropped United into the Europa League, where they reached the final but fell at the final hurdle.

Domestically, United finished second in the Premier League, while they were eliminated in the quarter-final and semi-final of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, respectively.

What's next for Pogba?

Pogba has been named to France's Euro 2020 squad, which will look to avenge their defeat in the 2016 final.

France face a tricky group that includes Germany, Portugal and Hungary, with their campaign kicking off on June 15 against the Germans.

