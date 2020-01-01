Pogba calls on Man Utd to be ‘bad losers’ heading into ‘decisive’ week

The Red Devils have made a habit of grinding out wins on the road this season, and their French midfielder wants those standards to be maintained

Paul Pogba wants to be “bad losers”, with the French midfielder looking for the battling qualities which have been so apparent away from home this season to be replicated on home soil.

The Red Devils are heading into a “decisive” week that will see them take in vital fixtures at home and abroad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be heading back out on the road when they pay a visit to in the on Tuesday.

A positive result is required in that contest if United are to extend their campaign amid the European elite into the round of 16.

Once that game is out of the way, attention will then switch to an eagerly-anticipated derby date with arch-rivals .

Victory in that contest could fire United into title contention, with Solskjaer’s side sat fifth in the Premier League table at present with a game in hand on those above them.

Pogba, who helped the Red Devils to a fifth successive away win of the season on Saturday as they staged another stirring fightback to beat West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium, is looking for nothing less than perfection to be accepted by those at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner told MUTV on a winning mentality that needs to spread throughout an ambitious squad: “It has to be inside. I mean, always. We cannot afford to lose and be happy with a loss or a draw.

“We have to be bad losers - that’s what we have to be - and always want to win. Even 1-0 or 6-5, we have to win. That’s what we want.”

Two wins this week, to go with the one secured over West Ham, would have United establishing much-needed momentum heading into the hectic festive period.

Pogba is aware of how important the Red Devils’ next two games are going to be in determining the direction in which Solskjaer’s side head from this point, with the 27-year-old midfielder adding: “For sure, we have two big games coming up.

“We have Champions League [against Leipzig] and we have City. We know that those are two very important games, decisive games.

“We have to carry on this mentality of winning, always. That’s what the club is about and we want to carry on this and what we did in the second half [against West Ham].”

Pogba recorded his first Premier League goal of the season against the Hammers, with a stunning 25-yard effort curled past Lukasz Fabianski after a moment of controversy that saw Dean Henderson pick out Bruno Fernandes with a long clearance that appeared to bend out of play.