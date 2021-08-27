Pogba sets Manchester United assists target for Premier League 2021-22 season

The Frenchman is determined to build on a bright start to the new campaign, which has seen him set up five goals

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has set an ambitious assists target for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Pogba has hit the ground running at the start of United's latest campaign, setting up five goals in his first two appearances.

The Frenchman laid on four goals during the 5-1 rout of Leeds before also turning provider in the 1-1 draw at Southampton, and he is hoping to build on that platform as the season progresses.

What's been said?

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils' clash with Wolves at Molineux on Sunday, Pogba has revealed his ambition to land the Premier League's Playmaker award.

Winning silverware is the 28-year-old's first priority though, as he told MUTV: “Which assist means the most to me? The next one. The next one, hopefully. It’s true that it’s been very nice to get those assists, but then you want to finish [as] the top assister of the league.



“You want to win something at the end, so all this will mean something with a trophy. It won’t mean anything without a trophy. I’m focused on that; I’m focused on giving my best on the pitch and hopefully, I can get many more.”

Pogba on Wolves challenge

Pogba also stressed the importance of beating Wolves after last weekend's setback at St Mary's, but is expecting a tough examination against Bruno Lage's well organised team.

“Seven points out of nine, that’s what we want,” he added. “We want this win this weekend, we know it’s going to be very important. It’s the push. The games at the start are very important and it’s going to push us as well through the season and we need the three points.



“You know it’s going to be a tough one. It’s always going to be a tough one but we focus on that to get the three points.”

Pogba's United numbers

Pogba has already recorded more assists this term than he did in the entire 2020-21 season, and has set up a grand total of 47 goals in 208 appearances since returning to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016.

The World Cup winner has also scored 38 himself, while picking up Europa League and League Cup honours, but he is now aiming to help United snap a four-year trophyless streak under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

