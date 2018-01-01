Live Scores

Pogba launches 'Pogmoji' in Instagram announcement

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Paul Pogba's "big announcement" that had fans excited on Sunday was the launch of a new app called Pogmoji.

The Manchester United star had used his "caption this" tweet - posted on Tuesday after Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Reds - to tease the announcement that was scheduled for 7pm GMT.

Article continues below

Pogba's new app allows users to customize their photos.

Editors' Picks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Pogba was criticised for his post on Tuesday, most notably by Gary Neville who responded 

Next article:
'We hope it's not a big issue' - Worried Pochettino confirms Alli substitution was precautionary
Next article:
Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Aubameyang, Salah & Kane lead the race
Next article:
Son hits Spurs milestone in Christmas cracker against Everton
Next article:
'I don't want to upset this guy again!' - Pochettino responds to Man Utd rumours
Next article:
Why join Man Utd? Pochettino can reach the top with silky Spurs
Close