Pogba forced out of Juventus pre-season tour with knee injury

The playmaker may be sweating on his fitness for the start of the season, with him already ruled out of a pre-season clash with Barcelona in Dallas

Paul Pogba's Juventus homecoming has been brought to an abrupt halt as the France international has been forced out of their pre-season preparations thanks to a knee injury. The former Bianconeri star rejoined the Turin outfit six years after he left for a second stint with Manchester United.

But after more than a turbulent half-decade at Old Trafford, the World Cup winner has returned to link up for a sophomore spell with Massimiliano Allegri's side, where he originally made his name.

Yet both player and coach may now be sweating on a race to make the start of the new season, after Pogba was sidelined in training with an issue in his lateral meniscus, forcing him out of Wednesay's clash with Barcelona in Texas.

What have Juventus said about Pogba's injury?

"Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus," the club confirmed in an official statement on Monday.

"In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation. Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas."

The Bianconeri did not provide a timeframe for the Frenchman's return to action for the club following his consultation, though dependent on the severity of the injury, he may well miss the start of the new Serie A season.

How has Pogba fared on his return so far?

Having ended his Turin exodus after six years at Manchester United frequently considered trying for all parties involved, Pogba has returned to the Allianz Stadium as the prodigal son ready to make good on his promise once more.

The Bleus star is arguably yet to recapture the early form he showed at Old Trafford, which led to Europa League glory and a consolidation of his spot in the France national team for their triumphant Russia 2018 World Cup campaign.

An innocuous first game back against Chivas as part of Juve's overseas pre-season tour will not have necessarily settled unease over his form too, but the playmaker's quality remains among the best in the game - and Allegri will hope to have him back at his disposal sooner rather than later.