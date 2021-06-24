Man Utd star Pogba laughs off claims black and white hair is transfer hint for Juventus return

The France international is reluctant to be drawn into a debate on his future, especially when his appearance is generating the rumours

Paul Pogba has laughed off suggestions that his new hairstyle could be a hint towards a future transfer, with the Manchester United midfielder having a return to Juventus mooted.

The World Cup winner left Turin when returning to Old Trafford for a second spell in 2016, with an £89 million ($124m) transfer making him the most expensive player on the planet at the time.

Speculation regarding another move is never far away for the 28-year-old and, as he approaches the final year of his contract in England, rumours regarding a retracing of steps to Italy are rife.

What has been said?

Quizzed by Sky Sport Italia on whether his appearance at Euro 2020 is a nod towards a move being made, Pogba said: "Is the black and white hair a signal for the future? I was expecting this question. There is no future now, only the European Championship. The hair changes often."

Pogba's focus

Fresh terms have been mooted for Pogba in Manchester, which would bring renewed exit talk to a close.

For now, though, his full focus is locked on France's bid to add another European Championship crown to the World Cup they collected in 2018.

Didier Deschamps' side have topped the so-called 'Group of Death' to book a last-16 date with Switzerland on Monday, with the threats of Portugal, Germany and Hungary seen off.

Pogba said: "This is a European Championship, it's a very hard competition, the goal is to go all the way.

"The group did not scare us. We were prepared, we knew we were facing these teams and we knew it would be difficult. We finished first in the group, which was the goal, now we have the next round and we are confident."

The Red Devils star added, with Karim Benzema netting his first goals for France since 2015 in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Portugal on Wednesday: "We are happy to have him in the team because he does exceptional things and scores goals.

"We hope [Kylian] Mbappe and [Antoine] Griezmann do too, we know we have strong attackers who can make a difference. Now we are calm, will rest and think about the next match."

