Pochettino's heartbreaking final message to Tottenham's players after sacking

The axed coach wasn't able to say goodbye to some of his players face-to-face

Sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino has left a heartbreaking message for his former players after not being able to say farewell them all in person.

The Argentinian tactican was dismissed from his role at the North London club on Tuesday night, with Jose Mourinho appointed the club's new coach by the next morning.

With the majority of his senior players on international break at the time of his axing, Pochettino was forced to write a goodbye message on a whiteboard at the club's Enfield Training Centre.

Pochettino's assistant coach Jesus Perez, who also departed the club, used his Twitter account to post a picture of Pochettino writing the words, along with the final message.

"Big thanks to you all," Pochettino wrote. "We can't to (sic) say goodbye...You will always be in our hearts."

Pochettino has been linked with a move to German champions , who currently have Hansi Flick as interim manager after parting ways with Niko Kovac.

coach Marcelo Bielsa had sympathy for his compatriot, who made the final only five months ago, and believes he will land on his feet and eventually be in charge of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Maybe he could not enjoy this achievement at Tottenham,” Bielsa said in a press conference.

“Maybe because I do not know the real situation, but he will take this credit because big clubs in the world will try to take him. This manager will lead one of the best teams in the world.

“I like and love him a lot. It upsets me. When something not good happens to him I cannot ignore this.

“In 15 days he will be at the top again because when you see the things from afar, after you can see what you realise what he really achieved.

“What I say now doesn’t link with the relationship I have with Mauricio and everybody will realise when he takes the next team.

“Now he leaves a team that is attractive to Mourinho. This is a big achievement. The next team he receives will create that respect.”