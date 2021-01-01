Pochettino reacts to claims of Real Madrid release clause in PSG contract

The Argentine was only appointed at Parc des Princes in January and says his intention is to spend “many years” in France

Mauricio Pochettino has rejected suggestions that he has a Real Madrid release clause in his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine was only appointed as successor to Thomas Tuchel at Parc des Princes on January 2 and is still finding his feet back at a club he once represented in his playing days.

The former Tottenham boss says it is his intention to spend “many years” in the French capital, with there no desire on his part to take the reins at Santiago Bernabeu any time soon.

What has been said?

“In my contract there is no clause for if Real Madrid call me,” Pochettino has told El Transistor.

“I'm happy at PSG and I hope I can stay for many years.”

How long is Pochettino’s contract at PSG?

The South American committed to a deal through to the summer of 2022 when taking charge of the Ligue 1 champions, and that agreement includes the option for a 12-month extension.

Pochettino has already tasted Trophee des Champions glory while at the PSG helm, with that success seeing him claim a first piece of silverware as a coach.

More is expected from him in the months ahead, with the dominant force in France looking to defend their domestic Ligue 1 crown while also securing a long-awaited Champions League triumph.

Have Real Madrid looked at Pochettino in the past?

The Liga giants have been heavily linked with the highly-rated coach for some time.

Pochettino has admitted that taking charge of Real would be a “dream”, but he has never been in a position to fill that post.

Whenever a vacancy at the Bernabeu has opened up, with questions currently being asked of Zinedine Zidane’s long-term presence in the Blancos dugout, the 48-year-old has always been tied to a contract elsewhere.

