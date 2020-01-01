Playing Manchester City in the League Cup final will be exhausting – Trezeguet

The Egypt international scored the last-gasp strike that settled the semi-final tie with Leicester City

Mahmoud Trezeguet has expressed how daunting it will be for against Premier League champions in the League Cup final.

The pair will face off at Wembley Stadium on March 1 to settle the first domestic title in , and the Egyptian claims playing Pep Guardiola’s men feels like facing “22 players on the pitch.”

Man City defeated Dean Smith’s side 3-0 at the Etihad in October, before a 6-1 annihilation at Villa Park in the reverse fixture further highlighted City's superiority.

Trezeguet, whose late strike in the last four against Leicester won the club’s Goal of the Month for January, has stated how big a challenge it’ll be against last year’s domestic treble winners.

“Playing against Manchester City is very difficult and exhausting,” Trezeguet told Al Nahar TV channel [via KingFut]

“You feel that you’re up against 22 players on the pitch.”

On his cup aspirations with Villa: “Of course, winning the cup with Aston Villa is a huge dream because I came here from a club [ ] that is used to winning a lot of trophies.”

While Trezeguet will hope to feature in the final in less than a month, Aston Villa know Premier League survival is their primary target this season.

Villa are 17th in the standings on 25 points, one ahead of who have 24.

They play Hotspur at Villa Park in their next league game on February 16.