'Playing for Zidane at Real Madrid a dream' - Pogba fuels Man Utd exit rumours

The France midfielder has increased speculation that he could be looking for an Old Trafford exit by declaring his admiration for the Blancos

star Paul Pogba has fueled speculation that he could depart Old Trafford by declaring that a move to would be a "dream."

Pogba was frequently linked with a move away from Man Utd in the first half of the season, as the midfielder feuded with Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss often dropped the star from his starting line-up, and stripped him of his vice-captaincy in a public display of defiance.

However, after Mourinho's sacking in December, Pogba has been rejuvenated under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have turned around their league form and reached the quarter-final under Solskjaer, with Pogba calling for the Norwegian to be named United's permanent boss.

But Pogba's future may yet lie away from Old Trafford, with the 26-year-old declaring his admiration for Real Madrid at a press conference with the French national team on Wednesday.

"Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world," Pogba said.

"There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football.

"For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy."

Zidane was recently reappointed Real Madrid's manager after only leaving his post last summer.

Pogba has now declared his admiration for his fellow Frenchman, and the Blancos could be tempted to make a play for the Man Utd star in the summer.

Following a disappointing campaign, Madrid are expected to spend big in the summer, with several big-name reinforcements rumoured to be on the club's radar.

One of the names most widely linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu is star Eden Hazard, who has, like Pogba, called a transfer to Madrid a "dream."

Pogba is currently with the France national team ahead of the World Cup champions' opening two games of qualifying.

Les Bleus travel to face Moldova on Friday, before facing at Stade de France on Monday.

Manchester United return to action after the international break when they host at Old Trafford on March 30.