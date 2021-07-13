'Playing against Balotelli will boost my skills' - Ghanaian attacker Akomadi

The Italian joined the Turkish top-tier this season and the Black Stars hopeful is looking forward to spending time on the pitch with him

Ghanaian attacker Joseph Akomadi believes playing against Mario Balotelli in the Turkish top-flight will boost his skills.

The 30-year-old departed Serie B side Monza at the end of the 2020-21 campaign and opted to go to Turkey to join Adana Demirspor.

Subsequently, the newly-promoted Super Lig side announced the signing on July 7.

The veteran Italy international will now be rubbing shoulders with the West African who is featuring for Hatayspor, and the 21-year-old has explained how playing against the towering striker will impact him.

"I have played against renowned footballers like Mesut Ozil, Antonio Valencia, Demba Ba, [Mbwana] Samatta, among others," Akomadi told GhanaGuardian.

"But playing against former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli will boost my playing skills. To do more for my club Hatayspor and also will get me closer to don the national team jersey."

Having spent his professional career in Italy, France, and England, Balotelli headed to his fourth different country, reportedly as part of a bid to prove himself to Italy coach Roberto Mancini - his former boss at Manchester City -once more.

Balotelli was leading the line for Italy nine years ago in their Euro 2012 Final defeat to Spain, but his career path has taken him away from the Azzurri since, which explains why he last played for the national team in 2018 and he was absent from the squad which won Euro 2020 on Sunday.

Article continues below

The striker is said to believe that he can still find a way back into the manager's thoughts, particularly ahead of a later-than-usual World Cup tournament next year at Qatar 2022, played in the European winter.

For Akomadi, it will be a massive opportunity for him to learn as he hopes to impress and get into the Ghana national team. The attacking midfielder helped his team to finish sixth in the previous campaign and he hopes to help the team perform even better in the new campaign.

The Ghanaian started his football journey back at home with Keliz FC before joining Aspire Academy. He signed a four-year contract with the Turkish side, from Sports Life FC, which runs until the summer of 2023.