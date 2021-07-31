The Roma boss answered several questions during a Q&A and was particularly passionate about a question regarding the popular video game

Jose Mourinho jokingly labeled the video game Fortnite as a "nightmare" for managers in a quickfire Q+A as he also revealed his thoughts on Instagram and his new home in Rome.

Mourinho was hired as Roma's manager this summer, having been dismissed by Tottenham earlier this year.

He received a warm welcome upon arriving in Rome earlier this month and has now revealed his thoughts on several fun topics, including the popular videogame.

What did Mourinho say?

“Fortnite is a nightmare," the Portuguese manager said. "Football players stay up all night playing that s*** and they have a game the next day.”

When asked about his feelings about his new club, Roma, he replied with three words: "History, power and passion".

And Mourinho, who has emerged as something of a social media superstar due to his posts on Instagram, described the platform as simply "fun".

What is Fortnite?

One of the most popular video games of all time, Fortnite was originally released in 2017 with the game's Battle Royale mode ultimately pushing it into the mainstream.

Many of the world's top players have shown their affinity for the game, with the likes of Harry Kane, Neymar and Pele all being featured within the game itself.

Mourinho's history in Italy

This isn't Mourinho's first stop in Italy as he previously managed Inter to unprecedented success.

He famously won the treble while in charge of the club before leaving to manage Real Madrid.

In the years since, he's also taken charge at Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham before returning to Italy with Roma this summer.

