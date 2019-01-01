PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs Melaka United

Selangor were again held at home by Melaka United, this time in their Malaysia Cup group stage matchday five encounter.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan - 6/10

The Melaka attackers were not too threatening, but the custodian still managed to concede a goal.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

The right back discharged his defensive duties well enough, but disappointed with his ineffective deliveries into the box when in attack.

Taylor Regan - 6/10

Another disappointing night for one half of the hosts' central defence partnership, who played decently but was again unable to help them keep a clean sheet and win the match.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

The centre back had a decent

Fandi Othman - 6/10

The left back put in a decent shift to keep the opposing flanker out of the danger area.

K. Sarkunan - 6/10

Growing in confidence, the midfielder was able to help at both ends for the hosts. But it certainly looked as if he could have been more urgent in trying to stop Saiful Ridzuwan from scoring the equaliser.

Endrick dos Santos - 6/10

A quiet night for the midfielder, who seemed to miss the presence of fellow Brazilian Sandro da Silva.

Khyril Muhymeen - 7/10 (Man of the Match)

The winger was his usual dependable self, and did not miss from near range to score the opening goal. But Selangor could be without him in the next game, after he was seen clutching his ankle late in the match. He was able to see out the final few minutes, but head coach B. Satiananthan later revealed that preliminary observations indicate that the injury may be serious.

Khyril Muhymeen and Ifedayo Olusegun. Photo by Sports Regime

Faiz Nasir - 6/10

Playing behind the top striker Ifedayo, the diminutive attacker had a decent outing, although his direct contributions were limited.

Amri Yahyah - 6/10

The veteran forward was handed an increasingly rare start, but could not produce a more outstanding performance.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 7/10

In overall an improved performance by the striker, who worked harder in the match to help in defence. A first half strike by him after showing great awareness and chutzpah to dispossess Shukor was kept out by Khairul Fahmi, but the rebound was put into the net by Muhymeen.

Substitutions:

Sean Selvaraj, Nurridzuan Abu Hassan, Halim Saari - NA

Second half substitutes who could turn the game around in the hosts' favour.

MELAKA UNITED

Khairul Fahmi - 6/10

The former Malaysia international was perhaps the better custodian in the match, who made a number of saves to help keep the Mousedeers in the match.

Wan Amirul Afiq - 6/10

The right back was not bothered too often by the ineffective Amri Yahyah, but when the veteran forward switched flanks with Muhymeen, Amirul failed to mark the latter well, resulting in the hosts' opening goal.

Jang Suk-won - 7/10

The centre back kept it tight in the back for the visitors, and perhaps could have helped them keep a clean sheet if not for Shukor Adan's mistake that led to Selangor's goal.

Shukor Adan - 6/10

A decent outing for the veteran centre back who successfully helped keep the hosts' attackers out for much out of the game, save for an uncharacteristic first half mistake that led to the their goal.

Faris Shah Rosli - 7/10

Having to defend his flank from Muhymeen and Syahmi's intrusions was no easy task, but the right back was nevertheless able to stand his ground.

Saiful Ridzuwan - 6/10

One of a number of Melaka players who joined the team from Selangor earlier this season, the midfielder could not quite help his side control more of the middle of the park, but made up for it by scoring their equaliser.

Dominik Balić - 6/10

The midfielder did not shine in the encounter, and came away with a booking.

Safiq Rahim - 6/10

The best Melaka midfielder of the night was still unable to help the visitors stop the opposing midfielders from controlling the middle of the park.

Deevan Raj - 6/10

The right winger was handed a start in this game, but did not shine. He however assisted their only goal of the match, spotting Saiful open just in front of the penalty box and passing the ball for the midfielder to make the long-range shot.

Patrick Reichelt - 6/10

A slightly muted performance by the international, Selangor and Malaysia right back Syahmi making it a tough night for him down the flank.

Luka Milunović - 5/10

The forward could not help his side by scoring, and neither was he able to support his teammates better with his deliveries. He was also booked for a clumsy challenge.

Substitutions:

Razman Roslan, Raimi Nor, Ramzi Haziq - NA

Second half changes who could only help Melaka avoid conceding another goal, nothing more.

