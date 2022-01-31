Pique seeks ‘best solution’ in Dembele transfer saga as Barcelona look to offload PSG and Man Utd-linked star

Gerard Pique is hoping “the best solution for everyone” can be found in the long-running transfer saga at Barcelona involving Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United-linked Ousmane Dembele.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman has spent the 2021-22 campaign fending off extension talks at Camp Nou and running his current contract down towards free agency.

Barca have made it clear they want to move him on while still being able to demand a fee, but finding a suitable buyer is proving tricky.

What has been said?

With Barcelona seeking suitors and Dembele prepared to delay any decision on his next move until the summer, long-serving Barca defender Pique can appreciate why there have been differences in opinion.

He told Ibai’s Twitch channel: “I understand both sides. There is a lot of money at stake here. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and defends their interests. We have to find the best solution for everyone.

"Before we started, I was reading about what might be going on but I don’t want to get into it. We asked him a few times but he does not want to get into it either, he is waiting to see what happens.”

Could Barcelona bring in Haaland?

With the Blaugrana preparing to part with Dembele in the near future, efforts are being made to line up a suitable replacement.

Several big-name forwards are speculated, with Erling Haaland among those said to be keen on heading to Spain.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is expected to be on the move this summer, along with fellow frontman Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is being heavily linked with Real Madrid, and Pique cannot see the France international playing alongside Haaland in 2022-23.

He added: “I think Haaland is coming to La Liga. I want the best players with me. This is my opinion, not information. I don’t see Haaland and Mbappe playing in the same team.

“Having Haaland and Mbappe would be good for La Liga and football in general - but if I had to make a bet, I would say that they would not play in the same team. If they move from their clubs now, anyway.”

