Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: What to expect in 2021?

Will Arsenal's talisman rediscover his goalscoring touch after unforeseen slump at the start of 2020/21?

It feels like 2020 has thrown up several curveballs...and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not scoring goals for fun has been another surprising situation.

The captain has had a disturbing run of not scoring with the usual regularity in 2020/21 after largely carrying Arsenal in the preceding campaign.

Not only has the Gabon star looked forlorn but he isn’t getting into positions or having the required luck either.

Case in point was how, after ending a barren run without scoring against , he then picked up an injury that’s ruled him out of defeats vs and .

Nearly everything looks to have deserted Auba in the blink of an eye and how he recovers in 2021 will determine how the Gunners fare in the second half of the ongoing season.

Aubameyang: The story of 2020

Unquestionably, the first half of the year was amazing for the frontman. Having verbally committed his immediate future to the club when reports of an exit surfaced in January, the Gabon star finally signed a bumper three-year extension in September.

Before putting pen to paper, though, the talismanic forward played a decisive role in the club’s -winning run post-lockdown.

Aubameyang scored hugely important braces against Manchester City in the semi-final and in the decider, games the North London side won 2-0 and 2-1 respectively.

After ending the Premier League season only one goal short of Golden Boot winner, Jamie Vardy, who netted 23 times in 19/20, observers tipped the Central African attacker as one of the favourites to top the scoring charts in 20/21.

However, the regression in Auba’s numbers have been stark; he’s netted only three times in the Premier League all season, with only two goals coming from open play.

For a player who’d scored a goal every 106, 124 and 143 minutes respectively in 17/18, 18/19 and 19/20, his scoring frequency of a strike every 389 minutes this season is beyond striking.

It remains to be seen if the former striker will take to the pitch again this year but the alarming decline in the second half of 2020 has been astonishing.

Aubameyang: Any transfer rumours?

Given he only recently signing a three-year extension in September, the chances of clubs lining up for the Arsenal man are slim.

Even if there were interested sides, the forward’s current paucity of goals could deter them from making a move for someone badly off-form in front of goal.

Aubameyang: One big hope for 2021

Odd as it sounds, it has to be a rediscovering of the goalscoring touch that made the Arsenal talisman one of Europe’s most prolific strikers.

Only that can even make Mikel Arteta’s side consider achieving their primary target of returning to the via a top four finish in the PL or winning the .

Aubameyang: One big fear for 2021

What if Auba’s lull in front of goal doesn’t disappear and Arsenal fail to climb the table as many expect over the coming months?

This will be shocking in every sense of the word and many will wonder what happened to one of Africa’s best forwards of the 2010s.