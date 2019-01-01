Phoenix players shining for New Zealand at U-20 World Cup

The A-League flag is still being flown strongly despite Australia's absence

Wellington Phoenix players have scored four goals between them across New Zealand's first two games at the U-20 World Cup in .

The Kiwis are currently top of Group C after a 5-0 win over Honduras was followed up with a 2-0 victory against Norway.

New Zealand's side has an unsurprisingly strong Phoenix presence with five players in their most recent starting eleven with ties to the A-League club.

Nix trio Ben Waine, Sarpreet Singh and Gianni Stensness have all got their name on the score sheet so far at the tournament with the latter scoring a stunner on Tuesday morning (AEST).

Stensness was actually born in and was called up to an U20's training camp in early 2017 before Kiwi coach Des Buckingham convinced him to switch allegiances.

Departed Phoenix coach Mark Rudan made a point of giving younger players a chance this season in Wellington and that faith is seemingly being rewarded on the international stage.

New Zealand will round out their group stage with a match against on Friday morning with top spot on the line but progression to the knockout stages already confirmed.