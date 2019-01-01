Phil Brown: We wanted Bengaluru to have more possession

The former Hull City boss admitted that his players were far too respectful to Bengaluru FC in the first half…

Hyderabad FC picked an important point against defending champions as they held the visitors 1-1 on Friday evening.

Sunil Chhetri put Bengaluru into the lead as early as in the second minute before Robin Singh scored in the second half injury time to ensure that the points were split.

Despite the draw, Hyderabad are still placed at the bottom of the (ISL) table but coach Brown took a lot of positives from the game.

“I think tables don’t lie. We deserve to be anywhere else but we are where we are unless we win games. Tonight we had a game plan playing against the league champions from last year. The game plan was to frustrate them even though we were playing at home. The game plan was to allow them to have the ball.

“But consequently we made a mistake in the first couple of minutes and we were one-nil down. When the first goal went in it was difficult to change the course of the game. But at half-time again, there was a lot spoken about commitment and desire. The players have to understand where they are the points table. At the same time, we have to draw positives from the game. The most important positive is the character that we showed even when we were down to 10 men. We were playing against a very good team,” said Brown.

He went on to praise Bengaluru but also made a remark that Carles Cuadrat’s side had only won two matches this season, which is one more than Hyderabad.

“Bengaluru FC have consistency, they have continuity in their tactics and game plan. That is probably why they won the title last year. They are undefeated this year. They have just won one game more than us but they haven’t lost a game. Tonight’s goal was only the second goal they conceded. There are so many things about Bengaluru that you can admire,” he pointed.

In the first half, it looked like Hyderabad were completely overawed by Bengaluru’s star names as they struggled to contain their players.

“I thought we showed them too much respect in the first half. Respect comes from a handshake, respect is looking into your opponent’s eyes and say I am going to give you a hard game. That is what I was asking from the young Indian players. I was expecting them in the first half to go head-to-head, toe-to-toe with Udanta (Singh), Ashique (Kuruniyan) and make it personal.

“I didn’t think we won that in the first half but in the second half, you have to say we won that. That is a lesson that we have to win the individual battles. There are many negatives from the points table but the positive is that we got a well deserved point because of the character we showed,” signed off Brown.