Phelan keen to continue Manchester United, Mariners combo

The Red Devils assistant has had a hectic few months

Mike Phelan could just about be the busiest man in world football right now.

After being brought back into the fold at by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as an assistant, Phelan has continued to juggle his role as sporting director with A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

As his Red Devils colleagues briefly put their feet up over the international break, Phelan boarded a plane to as he attempted to make up for lost face time on the Central Coast.

With the Mariners now boasting a new coach in Alen Stajcic and staring down the barrel of consecutive wooden spoons, it's a club that has demanded plenty of Phelan's attention.

But despite a tough few months for the club and a very busy schedule, Phelan is keen to continue his role with both United and the Mariners - even if he was to land a more permanent position at Old Trafford.

"I've got no issue with that, neither club's got an issue with that and now it's just about how it will develop over the next couple of months," Phelan told the Fox Football Podcast.

"Hopefully the partnership can continue. I think it's a good one. I think it's a nice one to be associated with.

"It's all down to ifs and buts right now, but I'd certainly like to keep my interest at the Mariners going.

"It doesn't matter where you are, if you have something to offer you just try to fit it into what is a busy schedule but there's always a time and a place.

"I put something in place here at the Mariners...and I want to try and pursue that a little bit further."

With over 10,000 miles between Manchester and the Central Coast, Phelan's two clubs are forcing him to work some crazy hours.

"My day starts now at 4am. I'm driving into Manchester, getting in for 6am and then starting work on Mariners stuff for an hour or two before I can get wired into United stuff at 8am," Phelan told the Herald.

"It works, but I'm going to bed at about 3pm now."