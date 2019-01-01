Petition to save detained footballer Al-Araibi nearly reaches target in a day

Support is growing quickly for the Bahraini footballer

Pressure is mounting on Thailand authorities to release former Bahraini footballer Hakeem al-Araibi with an Amnesty International petition receiving 15,000 of a targeted 20,0000 signatures within 24 hours of being posted.

Al-Araibi has been detained in the South-East Asian nation for the past 50 days after Bahraini authorities initiated an INTERPOL Red Notice while he was on holiday in the country with his wife.

The 26-year-old was first arrested by Bahraini officials back in 2012 for speaking out against the persecution and torture of other footballers in the nation and subsequently fled to Australia in 2014 where he was awarded political asylum before being granted refugee status in 2017.

After nearly two months in detention, Al-Araibi's immediate future remains uncertain with Amnesty International stressing that Al-Araibi will be imprisoned and tortured if Thailand sends him back to Bahrain.

"Former Bahraini national footballer, Hakeem al-Araibi, found refuge and safety in Australia after fleeing torture and persecution in his home country," the petition reads.



"Now, he is languishing in immigration detention in Thailand and could be deported back to certain danger in Bahrain.

"We know that Hakeem faces imprisonment and torture if he is sent back to Bahrain.



"Tell the Thai authorities to release Hakeem immediately, and allow him to return to his friends, colleagues and teammates in Australia."

The petition is aiming to receive 20,000 signatures and looks set to reach that goal with former Socceroo Craig Foster among just a few high-profile Australians to lend their support to the cause.

