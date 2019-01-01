Peter Butler: Former Botswana coach unveiled as Liberia boss

The Englishman replaces Thomas Kojo as Lone Stars boss, admitting his decision was not financially motivated

Peter Butler has been unveiled as the coach of Liberia's national team.

The former Botswana and Platinum Stars mentor replaced Thomas Kojo after failing against in the 2020 African Nations Championship qualifier.

Butler arrives in Liberia with 19 years of managerial experience and has been saddled with the task of improving in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers. Their main ambition would be to qualify for the 2021 .

Very honoured & humbled to accept the chance to coach the Liberian National Team - Many talented young players I hope to inspire & help create a pathway to bigger & better opportunities 👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/lH6sgtYiB4 — Peter James Butler (@Petebutts4Yes) August 22, 2019

“I am very pleased to become the new coach of Liberia and it was an opportunity which I really did not want to turn down,” Butler told the media.

“It was not money moved, I can assure and it is not about financial gain. It is about a great challenge that I will contribute into the rise of Liberian football and not just on the senior national team front but also on the respective levels.

“The ultimate goal is to improve the Fifa ranking and qualify for Afcon. Anything is possible if you believe and we have to be pragmatic and realistic about the situation.

“I was approached and couldn’t turn down the offer. I am not here for the money but for the challenge,”

Liberia take on Sierra Leone in a Fifa World Cup qualifier on September 2.