Perlis president wants to meet MFL chairman, Lions to be allowed to appeal against expulsion

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Despite the fact that Malaysian competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) has officially expelled Perlis out of the Malaysia a few days ago, the Northern Lions are still hoping for a second, second chance.

On Wednesday, MFL announced that the northern peninsular Malaysia side will not be allowed to continue competing in the season's competitions, after the team's failure to meet financial demands and pay their players and staff on time.

But association president 'Datuk' Ahmad Amizal Shaifit is adamant that his team is still capable of competing, and is looking to meet MFL chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to clarify matters.

"To be frank, I am disappointed in the decision (expulsion) as we've submitted documents of our plans for this season to MFL.

"We have given our full commitment despite all the setbacks. We haven't done anything like Kuantan FA, who had been expelled last season, did (fail to turn up for official matches).

"I've submitted our appeal to MFL, but in the meantime I hope to get an audience with Tunku Ismail, during which I will convince him of Perlis' ability to continue competing in the league this season," said Amizal as through an MFL press release.

MFL later issued another statement explaining that Perlis will be allowed to appeal against the expulsion, as it is standard procedure after any judgment is made.

"Although in cases of administrative issues usually a period of 14 days is given for an appeal to be made,we've given them seven days, as this particular case is a grave one.

"It's normal for any party to appeal against any decision made against them. For Perlis, they must make a strong case before the appeal decision is issued," said MFL CEO Kevin Ramalingam.

He also added that no team will be parachuted in as Perlis' replacement, although only three league rounds have been played so far this season.

