‘Perfect opportunity for a European breakaway league’ – Champions League winner Fletcher fires postponement warning

The former Manchester United midfielder believes any plans to complete league schedules by cancelling cup competitions could backfire massively

If efforts are made to cancel competition in 2020-21 then a “perfect opportunity” will present itself for a breakaway European to be formed, says former midfielder Darren Fletcher.

The ex- international won continental football’s biggest prize with the Red Devils back in 2008.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are hoping to grace that competition again next season, but uncertainty reigns when it comes to schedules across the global game.

Many divisions have been shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, with campaigns needing to be completed at some stage.

It has been suggested that cup competitions could be removed from the calendar, with even elite European action under threat in an effort to squeeze matches in.

Fletcher says any efforts to tinker with the Champions League will not be well received by those calling the shots, with it possible that a Super League which has been mooted for some time could be pieced together.

The former United star told BBC Radio 5 Live: “You can speculate about cup competitions and things like that but the biggest thing for me is the Premier League, and the leagues have to be finished.

“Even the knock on effect of that for the Champions League next season, forget about that, these are easier things to delay and cancel and postpone.

“When you’re 30 games into a Premier League season, it’s very difficult not to see it out.

“It will all come down to money, as everything does. The powers that be, the money involved, sponsorship deals.

“The Champions League are not going to just accept that, there is no way they are going to accept that.

“The powerful clubs, there will be breakaways and even more of a push towards breakaway leagues on the back of it - 100 per cent.

“If you turned around to the Champions League and said it’s not happening, they will propose a breakaway and invite the teams that they want.

“It may actually be an excuse to get what they want anyway. They want that, a breakaway league.

“This may be the perfect opportunity to get that and go ‘we’re doing this next season if you want to cancel the Champions League next season, who’s in?’”