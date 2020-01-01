‘Pepe not perfect at £72m so Kean needs patience’ – Everton legend Campbell not disappointed in former Juventus star

The ex-Toffees frontman believes a highly-rated frontman will come good in English football if given time to find his feet and unlock full potential

Former striker Moise Kean has not been a disappointment at , says Kevin Campbell, with ’s £72 million ($93m) forward Nicolas Pepe proving how difficult it can be to adjust to the Premier League.

Luring a highly-rated international away from Turin was considered quite a coup for the Toffees in the summer transfer window of 2019.

Kean arrived on Merseyside with a blossoming reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

More teams

He has managed just one goal, in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle in January, but legend Campbell says patience needs to be shown with the 19-year-old as he seeks to unlock further potential.

“Am I disappointed in Moise Kean? I am not disappointed in Moise Kean,” Campbell told GentingBet.

“He’s come from a different country. He’s come with a good price tag. He’s a talented boy but it’s taken him a bit of time to adjust.

“If it takes Nicolas Pepe, who cost 72 million, time to adjust, and we’ve seen other players who have come from abroad actually not cut it in the Premier League at all, I think we’ve got to be a little bit more lenient and give him a bit more time.”

While questions have been asked of Kean’s value at Goodison Park, Richarlison has underlined his status as a key man for Everton.

The Brazilian forward has been linked with a big-money move to Barcelona, but Campbell says the Toffees should be shunning any advances for the South American.

Article continues below

He added: “I don’t think it’s feasible that Everton actually look at a bid for Richarlison of that fee. It’s great that a number like that comes up - £85 to 1£00 million is great considering Everton bought him for £40 million.

“He is a player that has proven himself. He’s a bargain at £40 million right now. So to get £85 million to £100 million bid just goes to show, he’s developing at Everton.

“He’s not the finished article, that’s for sure. But he’s proven that he can be a match winner and he’s a difference maker. So Everton shouldn’t look at the bid, Everton will build him more.”