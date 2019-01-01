Pedro: Chelsea players said 'this is enough' after Man City thrashing

The Blues have lost only twice in six matches since their humiliating defeat at the Etihad Stadium on February 10

winger Pedro has revealed the Blues' squad demanded a change in form, saying "this is enough", after their 6-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Maurizio Sarri's side suffered an embarrassing loss at the Etihad Stadium on February 10, going 4-0 down after 25 minutes, causing pressure to mount on the Italian's job.

It was one of several poor results in a matter of weeks for Chelsea, with a 4-0 loss away to Bournemouth coming just two games previously.

But since then the Blues have lost only to in the fifth round and on penalties to City in the final, and they received widespread praise for their performance in the latter.

"We said 'this is enough'," Pedro told Sky Sports. "I spoke during the week about the situation [with my team-mates], but now we're all focusing on reaching the top four.

"It's the most important thing for us until the end, to try to win every game. They're all finals because it's so important to get points, try to win every game and if not, it's going to be so difficult to qualify."

Chelsea are currently sixth in the table, sitting two points back from fourth-placed Manchester United, and have a game in hand on the two teams above them.

Pedro himself has produced some of his most consistent form since moving to the club having scored eight goals in 16 league appearances this term, which puts him just one away from matching his record Premier League tally.

"It's probably the best form I've been in," the former man continued. "Maurizio is very clear with his ideas and that's good for me because I run, press high and recover the ball. I stay close to the target to score goals and help my team - that's good.

"I speak with him a lot about my role on the pitch and I'm comfortable playing high, and I like it."

Despite that impressive scoring record, the 31-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2020, and he admits he is unsure where his future lies.

"I've always said I'm happy here with my team-mates," he said. "I am happy with them, the supporters, the city, it's good - but you never know."