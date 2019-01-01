Pavard says he is 'going to improve' at Bayern

The defender said he's excited to get his first taste of Champions League football ahead of joining the Bavarian giants in the summer

A hungry and determined Benjamin Pavard has declared that he can’t wait to get started at .

The French full-back is joining the German outfit in the summer from for a fee believed to be in the region of €35m (£31.4m) .

A revelation at last summer’s World Cup where his sublime strike against won him goal of the tournament, Pavard has since been courted by Europe’s top clubs.

The 23-year-old opted to join Bayern, who could be German champions once again next week.

It was the prospect of trophies and development that enticed the former man to Bavaria, and he is excited to join his new team-mates in the summer after three years in Stuttgart.

“They have great players and I’m only going to improve,” he told Onze Mondial.

“Training with great players and playing in games will allow me to evolve.”

One of Pavard’s greatest strengths is his versatility. It is not yet known how Bayern’s manager Niki Kovac intends to use the Frenchman, but however he is deployed, he is certain of his capabilities to impress.

“I can play several positions: centre-back, right-back and left-back,” he added.

“I think I’m going to alternate between the left and the right side.

“There will be a lot of games to play throughout the season, and I’m going to play very well.”

Pavard is just one piece of the puzzle as Bayern undergo a summer revamp. Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are exiting the Allianz Arena after defining the club and the way they played for a decade.

Article continues below

The club’s failure to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after losing to , also hurt the club’s hierarchy who are aware of the need to recruit with an eye on the future and the present.

Pavard represents both, being young enough to still be able to progress but also good enough to compete against the best teams in the and, crucially, in the Champions League.

It was rumoured that both Premier League champions and finalists were also interested in acquiring Pavard before he chose Bayern.