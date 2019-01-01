Dybala or Kean? Allegri ponders attacking options for Ajax

The Bianconeri boss is yet to decide who will join Cristiano Ronaldo in attack in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Massimiliano Allegri is unsure whether to start Paulo Dybala or Moise Kean against as the boss considers how best to replace Mario Mandzukic.

The experienced Mandzukic, a starter in the 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, will miss the second leg of the quarter-final with a knee problem.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini is also missing from the squad after failing to overcome a calf issue, but Allegri's key selection issue is over who to select in the forwards.

Teenage striker Kean enhanced his case to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi in a front three when he netted his sixth goal in as many games for club and country in the loss to .

Dybala's form is less convincing, but the 25-year-old will captain the side in Chiellini's absence if he starts in Turin.

"I still need to decide who starts in attack," Allegri said at Monday's pre-match news conference.

"It could be Dybala or Kean, or neither of them. If one of Kean or Dybala plays then one of [Mattia] De Sciglio or [Joao] Cancelo will be left out.

"It depends on what I decide to go with tomorrow night. If Dybala plays then he will wear the captain's armband, otherwise it will be [Leonardo] Bonucci.

Allegri: "The result of the first leg doesn't count for anything. It's a one-off game and we need to play with the same attitude as we did against Atletico. We need to have a lot of respect for Ajax in defence and precise in our movements."#GETREADY #UCL #JuveAjax — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 15, 2019

"Mandzukic has a problem with his knee and has struggled to train at 100 per cent since the match [on April 6].

"These games will be better suited to players who are in their best condition, because they have to give absolutely everything."

Ajax have fitness concerns of their own, with star midfielder Frenkie de Jong no guarantee to play as he nurses a hamstring issue.

"If De Jong plays tomorrow night then we need to put pressure on him," the Italian said.