Paul Onuachu scores first Genk goal in Sporting Charleroi defeat

The striker scored his first goal in his first start for his new Belgian club, having joined from Denmark this summer

Paul Onuachu got his first goal for in their 2-1 defeat to Charleroi in Friday’s Belgian First Division A clash.

The 25-year-old joined the Smurfs in a deal reportedly worth €6 million from Midtjylland, after a remarkable where he helped Gernot Rohr’s men finish third.

Onuachu made a low-key debut for the club in a 1-1 draw at after coming off the bench for Mbwana Samatta with five minutes left to play.

Against the Zebras, the striker stepped into Felice Mazzu’s starting lineup and opened his goal account, nonetheless, it stood as consolation.

international Ryota Morioka put Charleroi ahead from the penalty spot after 26 minutes before Shamar Nicholson doubled the lead three minutes later.

The international reduced the deficit after 61 minutes thanks to Jere Uronen’s assist but that counted for nothing as Mazzu’s team ended up on the losing side.

Stephen Odey was not listed for the encounter following his involvement in Nigeria U23’s African U23 Championship qualifier against Sudan on Tuesday, while ’s Joseph Paintsil was replaced in the 46th minutes by Theo Bongonda.

The defeat is Genk’s third of the season and they are placed seventh with 10 points after seven outings.

Before hosting KV Oostende in their next league clash, they travel to Salzburg for Tuesday’s .