Patson Daka ends goal drought in RB Salzburg's Europa League win
Patson Daka scored a brace as RB Salzburg thrashed Club Brugge 4-0 in Thursday's Uefa Europa League outing.
The Chipolopolo talisman who last scored a goal back in November during a league game against Austria Wien ended his barren run in front of goal with two first-half efforts.
Daka followed up Xaver Schlager's 17th-minute opener with his first Europa League goal in the 29th minute.
Daka double ⚽️⚽️— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 21, 2019
Another youngster to keep an eye on in the #UEL 👀 pic.twitter.com/bZZRFcizVo
Minutes later, the 20-year-old added a second to give the hosts a 3-0 lead at the Red Bull Arena.
Munas Dabour, who had missed from the spot, then sealed the win late in the second half.
Mali international Diadie Samassekou also put up an impressive display as Marco Rose's side bounced back from their 2-1 loss in Belgium to advance to the round of 16 of the competition after securing a 5-2 aggregate win.
Man of the Match? 😉#FCSCLU 4-0 #Daka @PatsonDaka20 pic.twitter.com/eO9yZG8FUd— FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) February 21, 2019