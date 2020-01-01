Partey injury more serious than first thought, admits Arsenal boss Arteta

The Gunners coach admits the midfielder will be absent for longer than he thought

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey’s injury is more serious than first feared and says it will be a ‘few games’ before the international returns.

Partey has not featured for there Gunners since he was replaced at half-time of the 3-0 defeat by on November 8.

Initially, it was believed the £45 million deadline day addition from would not be sidelined for too long with what was described as a thigh problem, but he has now sat out Arsenal’s last three matches.

More teams

And, speaking after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Wolves, Arteta could not confirm when the midfielder would be ready to return.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"I don’t think he will be with us in the next few games," said the Gunners boss. "We have been missing a lot of players. We have many, many different issues, but I don’t like to use that excuse.

"At the end of the day, we are all the time really close to winning football matches and we end up losing it in the last few games.

"This is only in our hands with the players that we have. It is what we have to do. We cannot change that. It is in our hands."

When asked whether Partey’s issue was more serious than first thought, Arteta added: "Yes."

Arsenal host in the on Thursday night before travelling to next Sunday for the first north London derby of the season.

They then have Premier League games against , and before Christmas, as well as a quarter-final against .

The defeat against left Arteta’s side 14th in the table with just 13 points from their first 10 league games - their lowest points tally ever at this stage of a Premier League season.

They have scored just 10 goals in the league and could will fall 11 point behind leaders Spurs, should they lose to their neighbours next weekend.

Arteta insists, however, is not worrying about his job, despite his side’s alarming run of form.

Article continues below

"The day I decided to be a coach I know that one day I will be sacked or leave the football club," he said. "I don’t know if it’s the day after I sign my contact, in a month’s time, a year’s time or six months’ time. I never worry about it.

"My only concern is to get the best out of the players, give the best possible service to the club and become better and better.

"I know, I repeat, in this profession, one day I will get the sack or leave but I don't know when that is going to happen."