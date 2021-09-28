Fan View: Partey, Aubameyang or Pepe - Who is Arsenal's most important African player?

Goal readers have had their say and popular opinion has it the Ghana international is the most important player in Mikel Arteta’s Gunners

Thomas Partey is Arsenal's most important African player and not Nicolas Pepe or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Goal readers.

The trio – who represent Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Gabon internationally – are key members of Mikel Arteta’s first team, and they are expected to play key roles in the Gunners’ bid to challenge for silverware in the 2021-22 campaign.

Interestingly, they were part of the Arsenal squad that silenced Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Sunday, nevertheless, Pepe did not taste action as he was an unused substitute.

Following their victory over the Lilywhites at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal have now won their last four matches in all competitions.

In the wake of the North Londoners' impressive displays in recent outings, we asked our readers who among Pepe, Partey or Aubameyang is the club’s most crucial figure.

In a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, a massive 50 per cent of total votes believed Ghana’s Partey is the most important African in Arteta’s squad given his fine displays in Arsenal's midfield.

Against Nuno Espirito Santo's men, he held sway in the midfield - and was one of the reasons why Harry Kane could not get the required service upfront.

The 28-year-old moved to England from Atletico Madrid – where he won La Liga and Europa League title. So far, he has featured in just three English top-flight games in the 2021-22 campaign and going by Goal readers' verdict, he could help the Gunners win titles this term.

Elsewhere, 43.5 per cent pitched their tents with former Borussia Dortmund star Aubameyang. Since his move from Germany, the Gabon international has shouldered goalscoring responsibilities for the English side.

Against Spurs, he accentuated his relevance to the squad, netting a goal. Staying next to Partey is not shocking as that could be as a result of his low scoring ratio in recent matches.

At the bottom of the rating is Ivorian star Pepe who boasts 6.5 per cent of the votes. The former Lille golden boy has failed to reignite his terrific form in France – where he helped the Ligue 1 side qualify for the Champions League with 22 goals and 11 assists in the 2018-19 campaign.

If the votes he has is anything to go by, the Cote d’Ivoire international can be adjudged to be of lesser importance to the scheme of things in Arsenal at the moment.