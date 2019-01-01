Paris Saint-Germain were the ace up my sleeve for Icardi - Wanda Nara

The Argentine striker's agent and wife says she had the loan to the French capital lined up even though she was not happy about the move

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara claims the striker's loan move to was an "ace up her sleeve".

Icardi secured a season-long switch to PSG from on deadline day following much speculation over his future since he had been stripped of the captaincy at San Siro in January and then excluded from training with the rest of the squad this season.

The striker had been linked with , , and but agreed a one-year contract extension that keeps him tied to Inter until 2022, though the club have given PSG a reported €70 million option to buy Icardi at the end of the campaign.

The international's move to the champions followed reports his legal team were threatening to sue Inter over his omission from the first team.

Nara says she always had the switch to Paris lined up even though it is not the ideal scenario for her.

"If I waited until the last moment, it's because I had an ace up my sleeve," Nara told Argentine show Morfi Telefe. "Nobody knew, not even the kids. Mauro packed a small suitcase and left the rest to me.

"The kids go to school in , so we'll live between Milan and Paris. Of the three options we had, PSG was the worst for me, because I have to go back to live in Milan with the kids.

"But I thought of what was best for him. There were many important Italian clubs who wanted him and it would've been easier."

The 26-year-old, who has scored 124 goals in 219 appearances for the Nerazzurri, did not feature for Antonio Conte's side during pre-season or the opening two games of Inter's campaign after being told he could leave.

He could be in contention to feature for PSG against on September 14, before Thomas Tuchel's side take on in their opening group match.