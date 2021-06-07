Paratici set for Tottenham sporting director role with deal to be signed this week

The former Juventus chief will fly to England before committing his future to the north London club

Goal can confirm that Fabio Paratici will sign a deal to become Tottenham's new sporting director this week.

Paratici spent the last 11 years serving as Juventus' chief football officer, but officially stepped down from the position last week while citing a desire to explore "new challenges".

Spurs are now on the verge of securing the 48-year-old's services as the club starts moving ahead with their plans for the 2021-22 campaign.

Paratici's imminent arrival in England

Goal has learned that Paratici will fly to London in the coming days before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract with Tottenham.

The two parties have already thrashed out personal terms and the Italian will act as the middle man between club chairman Daniel Levy and whoever is appointed their new permanent head coach from next season.

Will Conte be joining Paratici at Spurs?

Antonio Conte was being tipped to become Tottenham's next manager after leaving Inter last month, which would have seen him link up with Paratici for the first time since his departure from Juve in 2014.

The Lilywhites entered into negotiations with the 51-year-old, only to see a final deal collapse due to a number of key issues regarding the squad.

Goal has reported that Conte distanced himself from the role after being told he would not be given a sizeable transfer budget, while Levy was also unable to offer him any assurances over Harry Kane's future.

Paratici's credentials

Paratici joined Juve's backroom staff in 2010 and the Italian giants went onto win 11 trophies on his watch, including nine successive Serie A titles.

He worked closely with former chief executive Beppe Marotta to identify transfer targets, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Allianz Stadium for a club-record €100 million fee from Real Madrid in 2018.

Juve's powers dwindled somewhat in 2020-21 as Inter snatched the Scudetto away and Paratici's contract wasn't renewed, but they did manage to send him off with a Coppa Italia triumph in May.

