Comparisons to Kaka will do Paqueta no good

Comparisons can be a heavy burden on a player as Paqueta will find out at the San Siro

AC Milan's latest recruit, Lucas Paqueta, dazzled audiences in his native homeland of Brazil before deciding on embarking on a new chapter in his career with Milan being his destination of choice.

Many have described this investment as one of the shrewdest deals the Rossoneri have pieced together in recent times considering how there haven't been many lately. Paqueta for his part is truly an exciting talent whose future is bright as seen by his performances for Flamengo. He scored a total of 11 goals in 49 appearances for the club; his composure, skills and speed even attracted Paris-Saint Germain.

It is no surprise when Milan's fans have already labelled him as the new Kaka with the Italian media playing their part in this singing of praise. However for Paqueta to truly shine he must dissociate himself from the Brazilian greats who have donned the famous red and black jersey. Such unnecessary pressure can derail his career should and stop him from reaching his potential.

Milan has not been the best when it comes to handling young talents. Hachim Mastour, Alexandre Pato and Stephen El Shaarawy are just a few notable examples whose careers have failed to reach the heights that were expected. Mattia De Sciglio even spoke at length of how being compared to the incomparable Paolo Maldini affected his confidence. Also, not all Brazilian thrive at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as Luiz Adriano found out.

On the pitch, Paqueta must adapt to Gennaro Gattuso's tactical demands and time must be afforded to the Brazilian in order for him to acclimatise to the Italian football. Paqueta's has all the tools to be a success like Kaka but he can also be the next Pato and it is up to him to choose between the two.