Paqueta completes £50m West Ham transfer as Arsenal miss out on Lyon playmaker

West Ham United have completed the signing of Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta in a deal worth around £50 million, including add-ons.

Paqueta becomes Hammers' ninth summer signing

Arsenal were linked with the Brazilian

West Ham in 16th place

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers have won the race for the Brazil international, tying him down to a five-year contract with an additional one-year option. Paqueta, who scored 11 goals and assisted seven last season, had also been strongly linked with Arsenal and Newcastle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Hammers won for the first time in the Premier League this season when they took down Aston Villa 1-0 on Sunday. It's been an otherwise tough start to the campaign, though they did qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League with a 6-1 aggregate win over Danish side Viborg. David Moyes will hope that Paqueta's arrival at the club will inspire a swift turnaround in domestic fortunes.

THE VERDICT: Paqueta is a regular in the Brazil national team, who are expected to be in the mix to win the 2022 World Cup later this year. Given his other suitors, the signing appears to be one that could uplift his new side.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? The Hammers face a tricky test against Antonio Conte's Tottenham at the London Stadium on Wednesday.