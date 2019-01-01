Pamela Anderson accuses Adil Rami of being a 'monster' as model announces break up with Marseille defender

The former Baywatch star revealed the end of her relationship with the France defender after two years of dating and living together

Pamela Anderson has accused Adil Rami of being a "monster" as she announced in an Instagram post that she and the defender have broken up.

The international had been dating the former Baywatch actress, supermodel and political and animal rights activist for over two years.

But the 51-year-old has hit out at Rami publicly, claiming he is a narcissist and revealing that she is heartbroken after accusing him of cheating on her.

"It’s hard to accept," she wrote on an Instagram post. "The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe... we were in "big love"?

“I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life.

"He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. But this is worse. He lied to all.

“How is it possible to control two women’s hearts and minds like this - I’m sure there were others.

“He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @[National Domestic Violence Hotline] and not be wise enough or able to help myself.”

Anderson then followed the caption up with a series of comments, expanding on what she claims happened between her and Rami and saying that he is insecure.

"Narcissists don’t change. Sociopaths don’t change. I will run for my life - I have always fought for truth and justice. - this is my worst nightmare - I was not a very jealous person before I met him. I’m happy to know the truth. But it hurts like hell.

"I’m glad I spoke to his ex. My God. He lied to her about [it] all too. She’s also in shock and is very sad. It’s the evidence I needed to move on. He can’t hurt us more. He warned me that all the tabloids in France are his and his sisters' friends? They control all - So my last note is here on Instagram."

She added: "I don’t think I’ll recover easily from this. I am not a stupid girl. I felt many times his lies, his excuses. But we were together every day - unless I went away to work.

"This was always hard because he did not trust me? He was very insecure? He wanted me next to him always - or video every location I was?, with who? I learned to accept this as normal. And even found myself asking him the same ridiculous questions?"

But she has alleged that she is scared of the defender, who she says has gone to great lengths to try to get her back.

"I will leave France now. He has tried all - He has sent flowers, letters - I did not accept," one of her comments said.

"He showed up to my hotel. Security took him away. I have a body guard because he scares me. He has hurt me and threatened me many times. Some knew all along.

"[Photographer and director] David Lachapelle told me from the beginning that he was a liar. That he was not to be trusted.

"He told him to his face and looked at me and said. Pamela this is a fling. Don’t get your heart involved. I didn’t listen. I was not allowed to see David more after this. He cut my ‘crazy’ friends one by one out of my life.

"He should not be the face of protecting women from domestic violence. Or protecting women at all. He did this to improve image - only. He has no respect for any woman but his mother. And he lies to her too - they all lie. It’s very painful. I’m so, so sad. I will feel my feelings and move on."

Rami has yet to respond to the claims made by Anderson.