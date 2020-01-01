'Palace draw gives us fuel for Liverpool' - Hojbjerg insists Tottenham travelling to Anfield for three points

First face second in the Premier League on Wednesday and the Spurs defender says their frustration at a missed result will drive them towards victory

will travel to this week with a three-point haul firmly in mind, says Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, adding that their surprise stalemate with will fuel their ambition at Anfield.

First will face second on Merseyside on Wednesday as Jose Mourinho's Spurs make the trip north to face Jurgen Klopp's Reds in one of the biggest games of the Premier League season so far.

The sides are locked together on 25 points at the summit, one ahead of third-place , with Tottenham barely ahead thanks to a superior goal difference.

Both outfits missed the opportunity to pull clear of the other at the weekend as they both succumbed to shock draws in Sunday's top-flight matches.

Tottenham saw their advantage nullified by Jeffery Schlupp late on against a gutsy Palace side, while Liverpool were forced to come from behind against relegation-threatened for a point.

Yet international Hojbjerg, who joined the club in August from , says that the frustrations of a spurned chance will only drive them on to beat their title rivals on their own turf.

"If you could see the dressing room after the game, you would see a feeling of a bit of disappointment, which is good," the 25-year-old told the club's official website.

"It shows we are competing, and we want to compete and win every game. I think it’s a good sign that we’re not happy with a 1-1 draw here.

“We let the small details, the small moments, go into their hands. You know, sometimes small things together create one big thing. Maybe that happened.

"Palace have a physical presence around the box, they have good individual players and they are not easy to play against.

“We’re in a good moment and we have to keep going. We can’t let it slip away or get out of balance. We look forward to Wednesday [against Liverpool], then Sunday [against Leicester] and the game after that.

"Right now, it’s about living in the present, taking it game by game. We’re not happy with the 1-1, but it’s okay, it gives us fuel for Wednesday and we are ready to go again.”