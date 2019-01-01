'Ozil has got all the power at Arsenal' - Difficult to see taker for big wages, says Parlour

The World Cup winner has fallen out of favour under Unai Emery, but a former Gunners star believes finding a buyer will be difficult this summer

Mesut Ozil has “got all the power” at Arsenal, says Ray Parlour, with it difficult to see how Unai Emery will be able to find a buyer for a player tied to a lucrative contract.

The Gunners handed their World Cup-winning midfielder fresh terms in February 2018.

That deal was done in an effort to prevent a key creative influence from dropping into the free agent pool, with the German considered to be an important part of future plans.

Ozil has, however, slipped out of favour since Emery succeeded Arsene Wenger at Emirates Stadium and has seen questions asked of his future on a regular basis.

It has been suggested that Arsenal will look to move him on in the next transfer window, but Parlour believes getting the 30-year-old to walk away from his current agreement will be tricky.

The former Gunners star told Express Sport: “Everyone is scratching their heads wondering what’s going to happen with him.

“I don’t know, but it’s going to come down to how many games he plays between now and the end of the season.

“The problem you’re going to always have is that he’s got all the power, the player.

“He’s got two years of his contract left, he’s on big, big wages, and what other club is going to pay that?

“I don’t think another one will unless he goes to China.

“Do they have to cut their losses and let him leave, or the player might want to take a pay cut and leave.

“I really don’t know what they’re going to do. It’s a real headache for the club, and it’s not good for the player so it needs to get sorted.”

Ozil’s agent, Dr. Erkut Sogut, told Goal in January that his client has no intention of leaving north London any time soon.

He said: “I would prefer not to speak publicly about Mesut’s situation, but given the recent speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal, I do feel it is important to provide some clarity so we can end this and focus on football.

“Mesut signed a new contract last January because he saw his future at Arsenal and nothing has changed in his mind. He wants to stay for the duration of that contract and maybe even longer.

“Mesut is 100 per cent committed to Arsenal Football Club. He loves the club, shares its values and does not want to be anywhere else.

"He is proud to wear the shirt and honoured to represent Arsenal on and off the pitch. He takes his responsibilities - including being selected as one of the captains this season - very seriously and has a great relationship with his team-mates, the staff and fans.”