'Ozil is a Fenerbahce fanatic' - Agent hopeful Turkish giants can seal move for Arsenal outcast

The Gunners midfielder grew up a supporter of the Turkish side and it looks increasingly likely he will join the club this month

Mesut Ozil's agent says the midfielder is a “ fanatic” and is hopeful a move to the Turkish club can be completed soon.

Ozil has no future at Emirates Stadium having been frozen out of the senior squad by head coach Mikel Arteta this season.

He has not featured for the north London club since March, despite maintaining he is fit and available for selection, and has been left out of the club’s squad lists for the Premier League and .

It is now a question of whether he departs during the January window or when his contract expires at the end of the season, with Arteta telling reporters last week that Ozil will remain at the club if they do not receive a good offer for him this month.

In a Twitter question and answer session on Monday, Ozil said that he had no plans to retire and wanted to move to Fenerbahce or Major League Soccer, revealing that he was a fan of the Turkish club as a child growing up in .

The 32-year-old fuelled rumours of a move still further by posting an image of himself on Instagram playing for against Fenerbahce’s fierce rivals in the quarter-finals in 2013.

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has confirmed that talks have taken place with the Gunners over a possible transfer, with coach Erol Bulut saying last week that he expected a decision on Ozil’s future to be made within days.

The player’s agent, Erkut Sogut, is also hopeful a deal can be struck this month, reiterating Ozil’s passion for his boyhood club. However, he also urged caution and stressed that an agreement is not imminent.

"Ozil is not an ordinary Fenerbahce supporter. He's a fanatic. He would only come to to play for Fenerbahce. I hope it will happen,” Sogut told beIN Sports Turkey.

"This transfer needs a process. It would be wrong to say certain things before something happens, but I hope it will happen. I always say that. Everyone understands what Ozil wants to do after his latest tweets."