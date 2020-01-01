Owen Coyle 'delighted' with win against Hyderabad

Owen Coyle is glad that his team managed to win away from home...

Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle was delighted to beat Hyderabad 3-1 away from home on Friday. Nerijus Valskis netted a brace and Rafale Crivellaro scored as the visitors in Hyderabad climbed to the seventh spot on the table.

After the game, Coyle said, "It was important that we came and tried to get the three points. A lot of work to be done but this keeps us in target with the fourth spot. As a football club, we hadn't won away from home since November 2018, that is too long for a two-time champion. We have three games out of next game at home and have a game in hand."

The former manager praised his players' performance in what was a must-win clash. "We were terrific from the first (minute) to last. Other teams would look at us and think Chennaiyin are a real force going forward. We are delighted to get the three points. It gives us a realistic chance of pushing on in the league."

He lauded the young Indian players' energy against the Nizams and said that the hard work paid off on the field.

"We recognized that we haven't been playing badly. Against Goa in the second half, we frightened the life out of probably the best team in the ISL. We were here to win against tough opponents, no doubt about it. The quality doesn't kick in until you bring in the hard work and the application.

"Some of my young Indian players were outstanding. We trust (Anirudh) Thapa and Germanpreet (Singh) and their energy was outstanding. It is a brilliant night for us," Coyle concluded.